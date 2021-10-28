SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,021,000 after buying an additional 176,852 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

