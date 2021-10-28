Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Hits $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00208553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00098655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

