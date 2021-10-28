Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 906.8% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.