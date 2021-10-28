Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 906.8% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

