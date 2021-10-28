SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.79% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

