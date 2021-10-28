SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,157,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,182 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $41.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

