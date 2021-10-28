SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 142,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 62,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 8,341.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $482,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $5,341,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $7,001,000.

