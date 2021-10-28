SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.48

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.48, with a volume of 1208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.