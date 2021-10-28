SparksPay Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $37,357.06 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,694,869 coins and its circulating supply is 10,462,878 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

