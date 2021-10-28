SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 2,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Plus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

