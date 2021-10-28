S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$13.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $469.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,210. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $475.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

