Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,136,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,858,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.