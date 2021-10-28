Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SMBC opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $454.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

