Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.60

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.60 and traded as high as $43.61. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 389 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

