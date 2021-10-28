Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 2,500,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,353. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

