Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Sonos has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

