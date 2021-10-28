Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sompo will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

