Softcat (LON:SCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

SCT opened at GBX 2,002 ($26.16) on Tuesday. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,096.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,932.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.89.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

