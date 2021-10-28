Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

SMFKY opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

