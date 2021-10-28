SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce $36.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.93 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $137.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.66 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $152.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Stephens raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 20,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

