SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SLM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SLM by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

