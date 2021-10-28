Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40,790.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.