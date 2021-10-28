SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

About SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

