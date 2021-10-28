Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWKS opened at $165.90 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

