Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.