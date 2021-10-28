Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE SKY opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

