Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 941.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYHDF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Sixty Six Capital has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

