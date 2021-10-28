Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

SIX stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

