Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 25,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,012. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

