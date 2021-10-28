Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $147.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

