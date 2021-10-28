SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

TSE:SIL opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

