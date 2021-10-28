Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

