Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $29.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 184.06 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $189.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

