Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

SLGN opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

