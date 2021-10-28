Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $589.18

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 589.18 ($7.70) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 33,715 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £448.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 555.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 589.18.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

