Short Interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Grows By 272.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

