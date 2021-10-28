Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Rises By 342.1%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 342.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.