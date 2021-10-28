Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Rises By 342.1%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 342.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176,608 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

