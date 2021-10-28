Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Drops By 72.9%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NILIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 536,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,474. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.