Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Drops By 72.9%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NILIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 536,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,474. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Surge Battery Metals
