Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 247.5%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 247.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUJHY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,545. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

