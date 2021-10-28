Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Grows By 833.3%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

