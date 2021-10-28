Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Expands By 280.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SING opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.