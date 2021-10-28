Short Interest in Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 75.0%

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGLDF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Shoal Games has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Shoal Games Company Profile

