Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Expands By 450.0%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $$42.35 on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

