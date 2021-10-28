Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Expands By 220.0%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

