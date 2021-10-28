Short Interest in Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Expands By 500.0%

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quinsam Capital stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,108. Quinsam Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

