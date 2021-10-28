Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Declines By 99.5%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGDCF opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.71.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
