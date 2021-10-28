Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Declines By 99.5%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGDCF opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.71.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.