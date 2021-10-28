Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Rises By 617.9%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 617.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

