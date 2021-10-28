Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Drops By 69.4%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Oculus VisionTech stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,578. Oculus VisionTech has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

