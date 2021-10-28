Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Decreases By 90.2%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

