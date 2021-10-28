Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Decreases By 90.2%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.