Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Declines By 81.4%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NVSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

