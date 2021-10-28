Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Expands By 300.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
