Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Expands By 300.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms have weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

